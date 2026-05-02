Radko Gudas Injury: Making progress towards return
Gudas (lower body) skated on his own Saturday, and the Ducks hope to have him back at some point during their second-round series against Vegas, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.
Gudas hasn't been in the lineup since April 20 due to the injury. He had two goals, 13 points, 67 PIM and 164 hits in 56 regular-season outings. Based on the framing of Gudas' return as being possible at some point during the series, it seems him playing in Game 1 isn't expected. When Gudas is available, Tyson Hinds might be the blueliner to exit the lineup.
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