Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas Injury: Making progress towards return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Gudas (lower body) skated on his own Saturday, and the Ducks hope to have him back at some point during their second-round series against Vegas, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Gudas hasn't been in the lineup since April 20 due to the injury. He had two goals, 13 points, 67 PIM and 164 hits in 56 regular-season outings. Based on the framing of Gudas' return as being possible at some point during the series, it seems him playing in Game 1 isn't expected. When Gudas is available, Tyson Hinds might be the blueliner to exit the lineup.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
22 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
26 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
29 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 30
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
33 days ago