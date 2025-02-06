Radko Gudas Injury: Missing from practice Thursday

Gudas is under the weather and wasn't able to practice Thursday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gudas will have some extra time to get back to 100 percent before the Ducks' next game against the Kings on Saturday. Considering the blueliner has just one point in his last 12 outings, his offensive upside isn't exactly going to blow away fantasy players -- though he did chip in 45 hits and 31 blocks over that stretch.