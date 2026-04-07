Radko Gudas Injury: No timeline to return
Gudas (lower body) remains without a clear recovery timeline but is "getting closer every day, according to head coach Joel Quenneville, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports Tuesday.
Gudas won't be an option for at least Tuesday's clash with Nashville, though it seems unlikely he'll be ready to play against the Sharks on Thursday either, with Quenneville stating, "He gets in a practice or two with the guys, and he'll be... could be playing right after that." Based on that comment, it seems like Gudas could be an option versus Vancouver on Sunday, barring any setbacks.
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