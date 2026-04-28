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Radko Gudas Injury: Not expected to play in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 11:39am

Gudas (lower body) is expected to remain sidelined for Game 5 in Edmonton on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Head coach Joel Quenneville relayed to the media that are unlikely to be any lineup changes Tuesday, so Gudas is set to miss his fourth consecutive game after playing in the series opener. The right-shot blueliner wasn't present at the morning skate, and it's unclear how he is progressing in his recovery. If the Oilers stave off elimination in Game 5, the series will shift back to Anaheim for Game 6 on Thursday.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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