Radko Gudas Injury: Not expected to play in Edmonton
Gudas (lower body) is expected to remain sidelined for Game 5 in Edmonton on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Head coach Joel Quenneville relayed to the media that are unlikely to be any lineup changes Tuesday, so Gudas is set to miss his fourth consecutive game after playing in the series opener. The right-shot blueliner wasn't present at the morning skate, and it's unclear how he is progressing in his recovery. If the Oilers stave off elimination in Game 5, the series will shift back to Anaheim for Game 6 on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments16 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs22 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 3029 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More