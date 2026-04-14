Radko Gudas Injury: Not in lineup Tuesday
Gudas (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Wild, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Gudas has been battling a lower-body injury recently, but he played Sunday versus the Canucks. The 35-year-old defenseman will be one of a few players out of action Tuesday, though the Ducks are not making wholesale changes since they still have positioning to play for in the Pacific Division.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 3015 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More