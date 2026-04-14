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Radko Gudas Injury: Not in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 5:05pm

Gudas (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Wild, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gudas has been battling a lower-body injury recently, but he played Sunday versus the Canucks. The 35-year-old defenseman will be one of a few players out of action Tuesday, though the Ducks are not making wholesale changes since they still have positioning to play for in the Pacific Division.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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