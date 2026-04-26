Radko Gudas Injury: Out for Game 4
Gudas (lower body) won't play against Edmonton on Sunday in Game 4, according to Hayley Elwood of the Ducks' official site.
Gudas hasn't been skating and will miss his third straight game. He logged only 9:40 of ice time in Game 1 against the Oilers on Monday. Drew Helleson has been lining up on the third pairing due to Gudas' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments14 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs20 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 3027 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More