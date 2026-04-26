Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas Injury: Out for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Gudas (lower body) won't play against Edmonton on Sunday in Game 4, according to Hayley Elwood of the Ducks' official site.

Gudas hasn't been skating and will miss his third straight game. He logged only 9:40 of ice time in Game 1 against the Oilers on Monday. Drew Helleson has been lining up on the third pairing due to Gudas' absence.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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