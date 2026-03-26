Radko Gudas Injury: Questionable to finish game
Gudas sustained a lower-body injury Thursday versus the Flames and is questionable to return to the game, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
The Ducks dressed seven defensemen for this contest, so it shouldn't be difficult for them to manage if Gudas remains in the locker room. The 35-year-old will be considered day-to-day until the Ducks provide another update on his status.
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