Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas Injury: Questionable to finish game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Gudas sustained a lower-body injury Thursday versus the Flames and is questionable to return to the game, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

The Ducks dressed seven defensemen for this contest, so it shouldn't be difficult for them to manage if Gudas remains in the locker room. The 35-year-old will be considered day-to-day until the Ducks provide another update on his status.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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