Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas Injury: Remains out versus Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Gudas (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Flames, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gudas is set to miss a third straight game due to the injury. The 35-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Predators. Once healthy, he'll fill a third-pairing role.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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