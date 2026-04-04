Radko Gudas Injury: Remains out versus Flames
Gudas (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Flames, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Gudas is set to miss a third straight game due to the injury. The 35-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Predators. Once healthy, he'll fill a third-pairing role.
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