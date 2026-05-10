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Radko Gudas Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 6:30pm

Gudas (lower body) is not an option for Game 4 versus the Golden Knights on Sunday, per Derek Van Diest of NHL.com.

Gudas is set to miss his ninth straight playoff contest after being labeled a game-time decision earlier Sunday, which suggests he's close to being available. Drew Helleson (undisclosed) is also out for Game 4, so Olen Zellweger and Ian Moore will comprise Anaheim's third pairing. Gudas' next chance to return to game action will be in Game 5 in Vegas on Tuesday.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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