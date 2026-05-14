Radko Gudas Injury: Set to remain sidelined
Gudas (lower body) is not expected to play in Thursday's Game 6 clash with the Golden Knights, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Gudas has been on the shelf since Game 1 versus the Oilers on April 20 and has appeared in just five of the Ducks' last 28 contests. Considering the veteran blueliner recorded a mere 13 points in 56 regular-season tilts this year, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be banking on an offensive explosion from him if he returns to the lineup during the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments32 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs38 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week41 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 3045 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More