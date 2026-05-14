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Radko Gudas Injury: Set to remain sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Gudas (lower body) is not expected to play in Thursday's Game 6 clash with the Golden Knights, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Gudas has been on the shelf since Game 1 versus the Oilers on April 20 and has appeared in just five of the Ducks' last 28 contests. Considering the veteran blueliner recorded a mere 13 points in 56 regular-season tilts this year, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be banking on an offensive explosion from him if he returns to the lineup during the playoffs.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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