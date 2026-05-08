Radko Gudas Injury: Slated to miss Friday's game

Gudas (lower body) isn't expected to play in Game 3 against Vegas on Friday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Gudas did join the Ducks for the morning skate, but he wasn't part of the expected defensive pairings during the line rushes. He's skating regularly, which is encouraging, and he appears to be day-to-day at this stage. Once Gudas is available, he might replace Drew Helleson on the third pairing.