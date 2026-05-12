Radko Gudas Injury: Still out for Game 5
Gudas (lower body) will remain sidelined for Game 5 in Vegas on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
According to Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune, Gudas was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, but it remains to be seen if his return to the lineup is on the horizon. The right-shot blueliner missed his ninth straight playoff contest Sunday in Game 4 after being deemed a game-time decision. Since he has been ruled out well in advance of puck drop Tuesday, that may not bode well for Gudas' availability for Game 6 in Anaheim on Thursday.
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