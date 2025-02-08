Fantasy Hockey
Radko Gudas Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Gudas (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Kings, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gudas was not at practice Thursday and appears to still be under the weather. He'll be forced to miss his first game of the season as a result, allowing Pavel Mintyukov to draw into the lineup. Gudas has 12 points, 181 hits and 124 blocked shots over 53 appearances, so his physical play will be missed in this rivalry matchup.

