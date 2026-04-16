Radko Gudas Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Gudas (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's season finale against Nashville, per the NHL media site.

Gudas also missed six of Anaheim's past seven games. He will conclude the regular season with two goals, 13 points, 67 PIM, 164 hits and 88 blocks in 56 appearances with Anaheim. He still might be available for Game 1 of the Ducks' first-round series against Edmonton.