Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 4:55pm

Gudas (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's season finale against Nashville, per the NHL media site.

Gudas also missed six of Anaheim's past seven games. He will conclude the regular season with two goals, 13 points, 67 PIM, 164 hits and 88 blocks in 56 appearances with Anaheim. He still might be available for Game 1 of the Ducks' first-round series against Edmonton.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 30
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
17 days ago