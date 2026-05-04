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Radko Gudas Injury: Will miss Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 7:22pm

Gudas (lower body) will not play in Monday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

While Gudas has made progress in practice towards a return, he'll miss the opening game of Anaheim's second-round matchup. He has appeared in just one postseason game for the Ducks and has been in and out of the team's lineup since mid-March. When healthy, the 35-year-old veteran played a big role defensively with 164 hits and 88 blocked shots across 56 regular-season appearances. His next chance to return to is Game 2 on Wednesday.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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