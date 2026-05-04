Radko Gudas Injury: Will miss Game 1

Gudas (lower body) will not play in Monday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

While Gudas has made progress in practice towards a return, he'll miss the opening game of Anaheim's second-round matchup. He has appeared in just one postseason game for the Ducks and has been in and out of the team's lineup since mid-March. When healthy, the 35-year-old veteran played a big role defensively with 164 hits and 88 blocked shots across 56 regular-season appearances. His next chance to return to is Game 2 on Wednesday.