Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas Injury: Will miss Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Gudas (undisclosed) won't play in Game 2 against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Gudas recorded a shot, two hits and a block in 9:40 of ice time in Anaheim's 4-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 1 on Monday. The defenseman got into just four of Anaheim's final 17 regular-season games due to injury. Drew Helleson might draw into the lineup Wednesday because of Gudas' absence.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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