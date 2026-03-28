Radko Gudas Injury: Will miss Saturday's game
Gudas (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Edmonton, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Gudas has two goals, 13 points, 45 PIM, 160 hits and 88 blocks in 54 outings in 2025-26. He sustained the injury during Thursday's game against Calgary. Drew Helleson might draw into the lineup due to Gudas' absence.
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