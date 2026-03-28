Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas Injury: Will miss Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 12:16pm

Gudas (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Edmonton, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gudas has two goals, 13 points, 45 PIM, 160 hits and 88 blocks in 54 outings in 2025-26. He sustained the injury during Thursday's game against Calgary. Drew Helleson might draw into the lineup due to Gudas' absence.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 26th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 26th
Author Image
Greg Vara
2 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 24th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 24th
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
13 days ago