Radko Gudas Injury: Won't play in Game 6
Gudas (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 against the Oilers, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Gudas continues to deal with a lower-body injury, and he'll remain sidelined for a fifth consecutive game Thursday. He wasn't on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for a potential Game 7 or second-round series.
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