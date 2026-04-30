Radko Gudas Injury: Won't play in Game 6

Gudas (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 against the Oilers, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Gudas continues to deal with a lower-body injury, and he'll remain sidelined for a fifth consecutive game Thursday. He wasn't on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for a potential Game 7 or second-round series.