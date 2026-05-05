Radko Gudas Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Gudas (lower body) won't play against Vegas on Wednesday in Game 2, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gudas has resumed skating and should play at some point during Anaheim's second-round series against the Golden Knights. However, it remains unclear when he will return to the lineup. Gudas supplied two goals, 13 points, 63 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 164 hits in 56 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.