Radko Gudas News: Assists in consecutive contests

Gudas produced an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gudas has a helper in back-to-back games after going 12 contests without a point to begin the season. He saw a season-high 22:18 of ice time Sunday as Cam Fowler (upper body) remained out of the lineup. Gudas has two assists, 11 shots on net, 10 PIM, 46 hits and 41 blocked shots as a physical force on the Ducks' blue line.