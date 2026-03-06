Radko Gudas News: Buries goal Friday
Gudas scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Gudas had gone 39 games without a goal, and he had just one helper over his previous 11 contests. The 35-year-old blueliner rarely adds much offense, but he was able to get a puck through at 11:56 of the first period, tying this game at 2-2. The defenseman is up to 12 points, 57 shots on net, 153 hits, 81 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 49 appearances. Gudas will likely play regularly on the third pairing once John Carlson (lower body) makes his Ducks debut.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week42 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week49 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More