Radko Gudas News: Buries goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gudas scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Gudas had gone 39 games without a goal, and he had just one helper over his previous 11 contests. The 35-year-old blueliner rarely adds much offense, but he was able to get a puck through at 11:56 of the first period, tying this game at 2-2. The defenseman is up to 12 points, 57 shots on net, 153 hits, 81 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 49 appearances. Gudas will likely play regularly on the third pairing once John Carlson (lower body) makes his Ducks debut.

