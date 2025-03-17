Radko Gudas News: Ends drought with helper

Gudas notched an assist in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Gudas snapped an 11-game point drought when he helped out on a Cutter Gauthier tally in the second period. The 34-year-old Gudas has made small contributions on offense with 14 points over 66 outings, but he's been a defensive stalwart on a team whose blue line has undergone many changes this season. The heavy-hitting defenseman has added 231 hits, 148 blocked shots, 72 shots on net, 72 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 2024-25.