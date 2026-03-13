Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas News: Facing suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Gudas will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for his knee-on-knee hit on Toronto's Auston Matthews on Thursday.

Gudas is expected to receive at least one game and likely longer, as this is not his first time in front of the department. Matthews was helped off the ice in the second period and did not return. Gudas has two goals, 11 assists, 156 hits, 83 blocked shots and 45 PIM over 52 games this season. The Ducks may need to call up a defenseman for their pair of weekend games, if Gudas is unavailable and John Carlson (lower body) is not ready to return to action.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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