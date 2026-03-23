Radko Gudas News: Finishes serving suspension
Gudas is eligible to play in Tuesday's matchup against Vancouver after serving his five-game suspension.
Gudas received the ban for kneeing Toronto's Auston Matthews, who sustained a season-ending knee injury and a quadriceps contusion, in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on March 12. The 35-year-old Gudas has two goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 156 hits and 45 PIM across 52 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change8 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 158 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More