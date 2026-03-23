Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas News: Finishes serving suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Gudas is eligible to play in Tuesday's matchup against Vancouver after serving his five-game suspension.

Gudas received the ban for kneeing Toronto's Auston Matthews, who sustained a season-ending knee injury and a quadriceps contusion, in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on March 12. The 35-year-old Gudas has two goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 156 hits and 45 PIM across 52 appearances this season.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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