Radko Gudas News: Finishes serving suspension

Gudas is eligible to play in Tuesday's matchup against Vancouver after serving his five-game suspension.

Gudas received the ban for kneeing Toronto's Auston Matthews, who sustained a season-ending knee injury and a quadriceps contusion, in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on March 12. The 35-year-old Gudas has two goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 156 hits and 45 PIM across 52 appearances this season.