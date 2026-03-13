Radko Gudas News: Gets five-game ban

Gudas was given a five-game suspension Friday for kneeing Toronto's Auston Matthews in Thursday's game.

Matthews sustained a season-ending knee injury on the play. Gudas was offered a phone hearing, so this was the maximum-length suspension possible without an in-person hearing. Gudas will be eligible to return March 24 versus the Canucks. John Carlson (lower body) should be able to make his Ducks debut at some point during Gudas' ban, but if that doesn't happen Saturday versus the Senators, look for both of Ian Moore and Drew Helleson to play on the blue line.