Radko Gudas News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Gudas notched an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and six PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Gudas set up Mason McTavish's tally late in the third period. The helper was Gudas' first point of the season. He's added 10 shots on net, 10 PIM, a minus-1 rating, 41 hits and 39 blocked shots over 13 contests. The slow start means Gudas will have a tough time reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, but he should continue to be a steady source of hits and blocks while being a fixture in the Ducks' lineup as the team's captain.