Gudas (illness) will play Saturday versus the Bruins.

Gudas was sick prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, but the two-week gap in the schedule was plenty of time for him to get healthy. The 34-year-old defenseman is set to return to a top-four role, bumping Pavel Mintyukov from the lineup. Gudas is more defensive, so Olen Zellweger will likely absorb Mintyukov's power-play time.