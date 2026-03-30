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Radko Gudas News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gudas (lower body) expects to play against Toronto on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Gudas declared himself good to go after participating in Monday's morning skate. He sat out Saturday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton due to the injury. Monday's matchup will be the first between the Ducks and Maple Leafs since Gudas received a five-game suspension for ending Auston Matthews' (knee) season. The 35-year-old Gudas will probably be a good source of PIM on Monday.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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