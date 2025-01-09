Radko Gudas News: Grabs helper in loss

Gudas put up an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Gudas has actually been okay on offense lately with a goal and six assists over his last 12 contests. The defenseman helped out on a Sam Colangelo tally in the second period. For the season, Gudas remains a physical force first and foremost with 10 points, 43 shots on net, 42 PIM, 136 hits and 93 blocked shots over 41 appearances.