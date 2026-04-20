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Radko Gudas News: In lineup in Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Gudas (lower body) will play in Game 1 in Edmonton on Monday, according to Patrick Present of The Hockey News.

Gudas missed the final two games of the regular season and 13 of the last 17 due to his lower-body injury. The right-shot defenseman will occupy a bottom-four role next to Tyson Hinds on Monday, and Gudas should factor in on one of the penalty-kill units as well.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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