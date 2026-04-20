Radko Gudas News: In lineup in Edmonton
Gudas (lower body) will play in Game 1 in Edmonton on Monday, according to Patrick Present of The Hockey News.
Gudas missed the final two games of the regular season and 13 of the last 17 due to his lower-body injury. The right-shot defenseman will occupy a bottom-four role next to Tyson Hinds on Monday, and Gudas should factor in on one of the penalty-kill units as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs14 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 3021 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More