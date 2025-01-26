Radko Gudas News: Lends helper in win

Gudas posted an assist, four hits and six blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

This was Gudas' second helper over the last three games. He had a shot attempt that generated a second chance for Jansen Harkins to score on in the second period. Gudas doesn't add a lot of offense, but he's at 12 points through 49 contests this season. The 34-year-old has racked up 160 hits, 115 blocks, 60 PIM, 61 shots on net and a minus-3 rating while filling a top-four role.