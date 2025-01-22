Radko Gudas News: Nabs assist

Gudas logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Gudas ended a five-game slump when he set up a Mason McTavish tally in the first period. The 34-year-old Gudas doesn't put up a lot of offense, but he makes up for it with physical play -- he has logged at least two hits in 23 straight games and has gone without a blocked shot just twice in that span. For the season, the captain has 11 points, 58 shots on net, 60 hits, 105 blocks, 154 hits and a minus-4 rating over 47 appearances.