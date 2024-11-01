Radko Gudas News: No points in October

Gudas did not record a point over the Ducks' first 10 games of the season.

Gudas was named the team's captain -- the Ducks' first since Ryan Getzlaf's retirement at the end of 2021-22 -- prior to the season. While Gudas hasn't recorded a point, he's performed as expected with 35 hits, 32 blocked shots and four PIM over 10 contests. The Butcher continues to see bottom-four minutes on defense, but he should be capable of 200-plus hits, 150-plus blocks, 80-plus PIM and 15-20 points over the course of a full season.