Radko Gudas News: Produces assist in win

Gudas notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Gudas has earned his three helpers this season over the last five games. He also has 10 PIM, 16 hits and 11 blocked shots in that span. The defenseman is up to 54 hits, 47 blocks, 14 PIM, 15 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while filling a top-four role as a defensive specialist for the Ducks.