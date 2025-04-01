Radko Gudas News: Registers assist in shootout win

Gudas notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Gudas ended a six-game dry spell with his helper on a Sam Colangelo tally late in the first period. The 34-year-old Gudas continues to be a shutdown defender, and that's allowed Jackson LaCombe to flourish when the two blueliners are partnered together. Gudas is up to 15 points, 78 shots on net, 243 hits, 160 blocked shots, 76 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 73 contests. He's not a big scorer, but he's a significant force in banger leagues.