Radko Gudas News: Scores, assists Thursday

Gudas notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets. He also recorded four shots on goal, two hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.

Gudas recorded a goal and an assist for the first time this season, and there's a strong argument to say the 34-year-old blueliner is going through his most productive stretch of the season. Gudas is up to six points (one goal, five assists) across his last eight games.