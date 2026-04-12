Radko Gudas News: Set to return Sunday
Gudas (lower body) is warming up ahead of Sunday's game against the Canucks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports, indicating that he'll be back in action.
Gudas has been unavailable for five consecutive games due to his lower-body injury, but he should return to game action as part of the second defensive pairing Sunday. He's made 12 appearances since the Olympic break, recording a goal, two assists, 34 PIM, 14 blocked shots and 13 hits while averaging 14:14 of ice time.
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