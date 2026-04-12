Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas News: Set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gudas (lower body) is warming up ahead of Sunday's game against the Canucks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports, indicating that he'll be back in action.

Gudas has been unavailable for five consecutive games due to his lower-body injury, but he should return to game action as part of the second defensive pairing Sunday. He's made 12 appearances since the Olympic break, recording a goal, two assists, 34 PIM, 14 blocked shots and 13 hits while averaging 14:14 of ice time.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radko Gudas See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 30
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
16 days ago