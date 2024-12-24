Radko Gudas News: Supplies assist in loss

Gudas notched an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gudas has earned three helpers over his last four games. The 34-year-old defenseman has seen his ice time drop since the Ducks traded for Jacob Trouba -- the two blueliners play a largely similar game, though Trouba has more scoring potential. Gudas is at six helpers, 29 shots on net, 40 PIM, 72 blocked shots, 106 hits and a minus-3 rating over 33 appearances this season.