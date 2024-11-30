Fantasy Hockey
Rafael Harvey-Pinard headshot

Rafael Harvey-Pinard Injury: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Harvey-Pinard (leg) was placed on waivers Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Harvey-Pinard was on a long-term injury conditioning loan to AHL Laval and will likely be sent there, if he passes through waivers. The 25-year-old suffered a broken leg in July and has yet to play a game at the NHL level this season. Harvey-Pinard has one goal in five games with AHL Laval since he was loaned out Nov. 19.

