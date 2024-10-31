Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rafael Harvey-Pinard headshot

Rafael Harvey-Pinard Injury: Skating in non-contact jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Harvey-Pinard (leg) is in a non-contact jersey at practice Thursday and will travel with the team to Washington, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Harvey-Pinard suffered a broken leg in late July and it was thought at the time that he would need at least four months to recover. He is just past the three month mark and he could be back earlier than anticipated. Harvey-Pinard should battle for a bottom-six role upon his return.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now