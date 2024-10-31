Rafael Harvey-Pinard Injury: Skating in non-contact jersey

Harvey-Pinard (leg) is in a non-contact jersey at practice Thursday and will travel with the team to Washington, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Harvey-Pinard suffered a broken leg in late July and it was thought at the time that he would need at least four months to recover. He is just past the three month mark and he could be back earlier than anticipated. Harvey-Pinard should battle for a bottom-six role upon his return.