Rafael Harvey-Pinard headshot

Rafael Harvey-Pinard News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Harvey-Pinard was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Harvey-Pinard has not played in a game for Pittsburgh yet this season, but that might change Tuesday in St. Louis since the team is locked into the No. 2 spot in the Metropolitan Division. The 2019 seventh-round pick has accumulated 19 goals, 36 points and a plus-18 rating over 64 outings in the minors in 2025-26.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Pittsburgh Penguins
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