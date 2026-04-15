Rafael Harvey-Pinard headshot

Rafael Harvey-Pinard News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Harvey-Pinard was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Harvey-Pinard had a plus-1 rating and two shots in 11:01 of ice time in Pittsburgh's 7-5 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday. It was Harvey-Pinard's only appearance with the NHL squad in 2025-26, but he has recorded 19 goals, 36 points and 31 PIM across 64 outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has clinched a playoff berth, so Harvey-Pinard will be able to aid the squad in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Pittsburgh Penguins
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