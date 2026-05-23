Rafael Harvey-Pinard News: Pots pair in series-clinching win
Harvey-Pinard scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-1 win over Springfield in Game 5 on Saturday.
Harvey-Pinard has battled an injury this postseason, and this was his first game back after sitting out the last five games. He's earned a total of three points, 11 shots and a plus-3 rating over four playoff contests.
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