Rafael Harvey-Pinard headshot

Rafael Harvey-Pinard News: Tallies twice in AHL blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Harvey-Pinard scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

Harvey-Pinard crossed the 20-goal mark for the second time in his five AHL seasons. He's at 39 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 66 appearances. Harvey-Pinard has earned six goals and five assists over his last nine outings.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Pittsburgh Penguins
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