Rafael Harvey-Pinard News: Tallies twice in AHL win
Harvey-Pinard scored two goals in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-3 win over Toronto on Sunday.
Harvey-Pinard had gone four games without a goal entering Sunday. The 27-year-old forward reached the 30-point mark for the third time in the last four AHL seasons, with 17 goals and 13 assists to his name this season. Despite his decent offense, he has received just one call-up to Pittsburgh but didn't play in a game during that stint.
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