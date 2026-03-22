Rafael Harvey-Pinard headshot

Rafael Harvey-Pinard News: Tallies twice in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Harvey-Pinard scored two goals in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-3 win over Toronto on Sunday.

Harvey-Pinard had gone four games without a goal entering Sunday. The 27-year-old forward reached the 30-point mark for the third time in the last four AHL seasons, with 17 goals and 13 assists to his name this season. Despite his decent offense, he has received just one call-up to Pittsburgh but didn't play in a game during that stint.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Pittsburgh Penguins
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