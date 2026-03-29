Rafael Harvey-Pinard headshot

Rafael Harvey-Pinard News: Three more points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Harvey-Pinard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Harvey-Pinard has five points over his last three games. For the season, he's up to 18 goals and 33 points over 60 outings, which is his second-highest point total in his five AHL campaigns. The 27-year-old winger is unlikely to see much NHL action with Pittsburgh despite his decent production in the AHL.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Pittsburgh Penguins
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