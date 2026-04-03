Raoul Boilard News: Tallies twice to keep season alive

Boilard scored two goals in QMJHL Cape Breton's 5-4 overtime win over Newfoundland in Game 5 on Friday.

Boilard had a mediocre year with just 37 points over 61 regular-season contests. He's picked it up a bit in the playoffs with four goals and three assists over five contests. The Eagles are still trailing the Regiment 3-2 in their first-round series, so they'll need Boilard to continue producing to help the team stay competitive.