Raphael Lavoie Injury: Hurt in Wednesday's game

Lavoie (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Lavoie left the bench in the second period and did not come back out for the third. He had two hits in 5:48 of ice time. If Lavoie is unavailable Friday versus the Penguins, the Golden Knights may call up a forward, unless they make a trade for a forward prior to Friday's trade deadline.