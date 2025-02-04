Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raphael Lavoie headshot

Raphael Lavoie Injury: Sitting out due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Lavoie (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lavoie has not recorded a point but has four shots on net and seven hits over three NHL appearances this season. The Golden Knights are also missing Tanner Pearson (undisclosed) for this contest, forcing the team to go with seven defensemen -- Kaedan Korczak will check into the lineup.

Raphael Lavoie
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now