Raphael Lavoie News: Buries pair of goals for Henderson
Lavoie scored twice in AHL Henderson's 7-2 win over Texas on Sunday.
Lavoie has six multi-point efforts during a seven-game point streak, earning nine goals and six assists in that span. The 25-year-old forward is up to 22 goals and 41 points across 34 appearances this season. He's been good in the AHL but has no points in 17 NHL contests over the last three campaigns.
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